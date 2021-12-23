Adam Cole believes “the game has changed” following the AEW debut of Kyle O’Reilly, his former Undisputed Era stablemate, on last night’s Dynamite.

As we’ve noted, O’Reilly helped Cole secure a win over Orange Cassidy, following which he, Cole and Bobby Fish reunited for the first time since their days in NXT. This was followed by The Young Bucks confronting Cole, who had a conflicted look on his face as he looked back at forth at the two stables – The Elite and Undisputed Era. Cole then exited the ring with O’Reilly and Fish, with Nick and Matt Jackson looking on.

Meanwhile, AEW President Tony Khan tweeted that Undisputed Era reuniting in AEW “still doesn’t feel” while thanking fans for supporting the company.

I’m still amazed that we were able to reunite @AdamColePro + @theBobbyFish + @KORcombat tonight on #AEWDynamite; it doesn’t seem like it should’ve been possible, still doesn’t feel real. The only reason it was possible was because of you great fans supporting @AEWonTNT! Thank you

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker and Jim Ross also posted their reactions. You can see the tweets below.

As reported earlier, Undisputed Era’s AEW in-ring debut is set for next week’s Dynamite: New Year’s Smash.