Road Dogg On What About CM Punk's Mentality Makes Him A Mark

"Road Dogg" Brian James believes the chickens have come home to roost when it comes to CM Punk. On the newest episode of "Oh You Didn't Know," James suggested that Punk wanted clauses in his contract guaranteeing title reigns. James also said a certain mantra in pro wrestling is counterproductive.

"I also heard if you don't want to be the champion, then there's no reason for you to be in this business.' Well there's only one champion! If that was the mentality of everybody in the industry, there'd be one person on the card," he said before taking a shot at the former AEW World Champion.

"If you're coming into this with the CM Punk mentality of 'I need to be a main event, I need to be a champion,' you've got bigger fish to fry," James said before beginning to sing Michael Jackson's "Man In The Mirror." He refers to Punk as a "marky" in the second verse.

Co-host Casio Kid asked if there's anybody else James would like to bury and he said that he buried who he wanted to because Punk is "not a nice person."

"If you've been friends with somebody for so long and all of a sudden you're in a lawsuit over stuff and you can't just talk to [one another]? I don't understand it," James said, obviously referring to the fractured friendship between Punk and Colt Cabana.