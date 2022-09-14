WWE Gives Injury Update On Edge Following Attack By The Judgment Day

It might be a few weeks before we see Edge in action again.

The Rated R Superstar fought Dominik Mysterio in the main event of Monday's "WWE Raw" but the match was only a vehicle for a brutal attack by The Judgment Day. Edge wanted to settle a score with Dominik after Rey Mysterio's son low-blowed Edge at WWE Clash At The Castle. However, there proved to be strength in numbers, as Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Rhea Ripley, and Dominik himself all worked together to take Edge out of commission, with Dominik delivering a harsh chair shot to the leg of the WWE Hall of Famer.

This week on "The Bump," Matt Camp provided a quick medical update on Edge, saying that the star suffered a Grade 2 MCL sprain due to the attack. No timeframe for a recovery was given, but a little research indicates that a Grade 2 MCL sprain typically takes 2-4 weeks to recover. Of course, that's in real life, not professional wrestling, where any storyline injury can be as brief or as lengthy as the narrative requires. There's currently no indication that Edge's injury has any basis in reality.

Edge was fuming on "Raw" a week ago, as he wanted a piece of Dominik, until Rey came out to settle him down. Both, however, were confronted by Rhea Ripley with a new-look Dominik, claiming she "made him a man." Mysterio tried to reason with his son, but was laid out by Ripley, setting up The Judgement Day's initial attack on Edge prior to his match with Dominik.