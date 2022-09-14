Velveteen Dream Responds To EC3 Accusations: 'You're Pathetic'

Patrick Clark is fed up.

The former Velveteen Dream took to Instagram to rebuke claims made by EC3 (real name Michael Hutter) that Clark recorded people in the bathroom during a house party and that WWE knew about the situation. Clark painted a vivid portrait of the party at Hutter's home, accusing him of "leaving out a lot of details" about the situation.

"What were we doing that night, Mike? What kind of powder was on the table?" Clark said, accusing Hutter, himself, along with a "former 'NXT' Superstar" and "current 'Raw' superstar" of using the drug cocaine during the party.

"We were all drunk. You were p***y drunk," Clark continued, saying Hutter was "damn near passed out in a corner. You and your homegirl – whichever chick you were screwing at the time."

Clark said that he left his phone on a counter and that Hutter, confused about Clark's sexuality due in part to the hedonistic nature of the Velveteen Dream character and in part because Clark says the two are "not friends, at all," accused him of recording people, including Hutter, in the bathroom.

Clark went on to detail handing a mutual friend his phone, noting that he showed him the "recently deleted" section of his phone as well, to prove that he was not recording him.

"Cocaine is a hell of a drug, EC3," Clark said, referencing the famous Rick James line from "Chappelle's Show." "Get your sh** together."

Clark took one more jab, saying that Hutter still follows Clark on social media all these years later, a claim Wrestling Inc. was able to verify.

"You're pathetic," Clark concluded. "Now control that narrative you a**hole."

