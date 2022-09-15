Win A WCW Tag Team Champion Undertaker Figure From Ringside Collectibles!

Wrestling Inc. has partnered with Ringside Collectibles to offer readers the chance to win a WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive. This exclusive release brings to life one half of the Brothers of Destruction, The Undertaker. Recalling their 2001 SummerSlam tag team title unification win, this Undertaker figure features realistic tattoos and comes with multiple accessories, including swappable hands, sunglasses and a removable beanie — and a WCW Tag Team Championship belt!

One lucky winner will get their very own WCW Tag Team Champion Undertaker WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive for free! For a chance to win, follow @WrestlingInc on Twitter and retweet this tweet by Monday, September 19, at 11:59 p.m. This giveaway is only open to residents of the U.S. and Canada. Entrants must be at least 18 years old.

This WCW Tag Team Champion Undertaker WWE Elite Ringside Exclusive is available for purchase from Ringside Collectibles.