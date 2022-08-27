WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Should Never Have Been Broken

Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending the illustrious "streak" will not only go down as one of the most shocking finishes in WWE history, but it will also be remembered as one of the company's biggest moves. On one hand, the win catapulted Lesnar to new heights, introducing "The Beast" who has won seven WWE Championships since, with his most dominant reign lasting over 500-days.

On the other hand, The Undertaker's "WrestleMania" match was a selling point for the show, though many fans expected him to retire the "streak" on an undefeated note. Not only that, but Lesnar was hot off the back of a successful UFC run, with many already buying him as a main event talent.

Many over the years have questioned WWE's decision to end the "streak," while others have agreed with the move to have Lesnar be the guy to do it. Ultimately it happened the way it did and the historic run ended at 21-1 that night in New Orleans, Louisiana. But one WWE Hall of Famer still thinks the company made the wrong call.