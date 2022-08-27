WWE Hall Of Famer Thinks Undertaker's WrestleMania Streak Should Never Have Been Broken
Brock Lesnar defeating The Undertaker at WrestleMania 30 and ending the illustrious "streak" will not only go down as one of the most shocking finishes in WWE history, but it will also be remembered as one of the company's biggest moves. On one hand, the win catapulted Lesnar to new heights, introducing "The Beast" who has won seven WWE Championships since, with his most dominant reign lasting over 500-days.
On the other hand, The Undertaker's "WrestleMania" match was a selling point for the show, though many fans expected him to retire the "streak" on an undefeated note. Not only that, but Lesnar was hot off the back of a successful UFC run, with many already buying him as a main event talent.
Many over the years have questioned WWE's decision to end the "streak," while others have agreed with the move to have Lesnar be the guy to do it. Ultimately it happened the way it did and the historic run ended at 21-1 that night in New Orleans, Louisiana. But one WWE Hall of Famer still thinks the company made the wrong call.
'Road Dogg' Brian James gives his opinion on the end of 'The Streak'
During the latest episode of the "Oh... You Didn't Know?" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg told his side of the story involving Taker's streak, given that he worked backstage with the company at the time.
"I disagreed, but again, it's creative decisions that neither... I don't want to say they don't matter, but they don't," Dogg said. "My wife was still at the building, I went back [to the hotel] and spent some time with myself, ordering room service and relaxing. My wife texted me saying 'Undertaker just lost,' and I thought she was lying to me.
"I couldn't get it up on my iPad — I was trying to watch it on my iPad in the room and I couldn't get it up. She said, 'He just lost,' I said, 'No he didn't, they're gonna do something again, start the match over, they're going to do something.' I was in denial because I wasn't in the know on that. So wow, what a moment, I'll never forget that guy's face, the fan with the glasses, I think that's how we all felt."
Was ending 'The Streak' the right call?
The Undertaker later revealed that he got concussed during the match and had to leave the arena in an ambulance. The match's finish changed the course of WWE forever, a decision that many still have differing opinions on to this day.
"Looking back on it now, I think we all still kind of feel that way," Dogg said, echoing the same reaction from the fan at ringside. "Yeah, you hitched the wagon to Brock but at what expense? At what cost? Like I said, it really doesn't matter, but I would've [voted] for him to go out clean and not ever lose at a WrestleMania. That would've been really cool."
Fortunately, that wasn't the end of the "WrestleMania" matches for "The Deadman," who would go on to have five more bouts, going 4-1 during that stretch. However, they never felt as important after the Lesnar match. The one other loss he suffered occurred against the current WWE Undisputed Champion, Roman Reigns, at WrestleMania 33, who Taker believes was the rightful person to end his streak all along.
If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Oh... You Didn't Know? with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.