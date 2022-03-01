During the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW wrestler spoke about The Hardy Boyz match with Edge and Christian at No Way Out 2000. Hardy also touched on disqualification finishes in the WWE and why he believes the company does it too much.

“I definitely, 100% agree that WWE overdoes DQs, without a doubt,” Hardy stated. “There are times where you could either put heat on the heels and have some other heels interfere or you can have a great kickass match where the baby face valiantly overcomes the heel. And then you can have the heel always do something to get heat on him after the fact if you want to continue the story.

“They’re just done a lot of times for protection, to keep people strong or to continue a story. Once again, I feel like fans are so knowledgeable about the wrestling product in 2022, they want to see a clean finish and they want to feel like they’re being rewarded for watching this angle or story, and they want to be paid a proper finish.”

It was announced that The Undertaker will be the first inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame Class of 2022. With the news coming out, fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bubba Ray Dudley suggested that Taker become the second superstar to be the only inductee into the Hall in a given year, the first being Andre the Giant in 1993.

With The Deadman having spent over 30 years with the company, Matt Hardy spoke about the impact The Undertaker has had on the business itself and why this induction is so much bigger than others.

“Thinking of the last 30 years, when you think of WWE, The Undertaker and WWE are synonymous,” Hardy mentioned. “No one deserves the Hall of Fame bid more than The Undertaker, obviously. This is a big deal, I really feel like Taker wanted to, and I get it and I’m passionate because I feel the same, I want to get all I can out of my body.

“I love pro wrestling, it’s my passion, I enjoy it and as long as I can do it, I would like to do it. Taker was of that same mentality and he was such a company guy through and through. The amount of times that he worked hurt or the amount of times he stepped up and did amazing stuff as The Undertaker, whether it was from an angle perspective or from a match perspective, is just uncountable in WWE.

“He really is the heart and soul of WWE in many ways. It’s great to see him going in, I have learned so much from The Undertaker, the small amount of times I’ve worked with him.”

Continuing to talk about the legacy of The Undertaker, Matt Hardy spoke about The Streak and WWE’s decision to end it at WrestleMania 30.

“Considering it was Brock, considering what Brock has done since then, it doesn’t bother me at all,” Matt Hardy mentioned. “I mean, you could’ve had The Streak go on forever but at the end of the day, if he just retires with The Streak, then nobody gets anything out of it.

“At least Brock got something very substantial out of it and Brock, whether you love him or hate him, he’s ended up being a huge player and the draw recently with WWE. Especially for people who aren’t full-timers, guys who come in and make appearances. And he’s great at what he does, Brock is amazing at what he does. I do not mind Brock ending The Streak at all.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Extreme Life of Matt Hardy with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.

