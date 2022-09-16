Karrion Kross Describes The Kind Of Era WWE Is Heading Into

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were announced as co-CEOs of the company, while Triple H is now head of creative and head of talent relations after WWE released John Laurinaitis. Karrion Kross, who won the "NXT" Championship twice under Triple H's "NXT" described the type of era that he thinks the WWE is marching into.

"I think this is going to be a very new and aggressive era," Kross said while on "WWE Español." "Things are just going to become very, very aggressive, and they were already aggressive to begin with, but, Triple H to me is the best boss I've ever worked for ... He's not an easy person to work for because excellence is expected, and that's a good thing, because excellence brings out the best in everybody ... If you have a question, he's always available ... In terms of ideas and things we'd like to create for fans, we can always go to him."

Kross' first run on the main roster began on July 19th, 2021, when he lost to Jeff Hardy in his debut match in about two minutes while he was still "NXT" Champion. While he racked up some wins, he was never able to build momentum and was released on November 4, 2021. Kross returned to WWE on the August 5 edition of "SmackDown"; he attacked Drew McIntyre the night of his return and is currently feuding with the Scottish Warrior.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "WWE Espanol" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc.