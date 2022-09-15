Matt Hardy Weighs In On Roman Reigns Taking Top Spot In PWI 500

The annual PWI 500 was released this week, and with it came the usual backlash from fans who weren't happy with certain rankings. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns took the top spot, and while that didn't sit well with some fans, AEW star Matt Hardy said it's "100%, [a] great call."

"Roman is being booked in a very specific way to look dominant and be a champion like the old days, where he's had a reign for one or two years now if I'm not mistaken," Hardy said on the latest episode of "The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy." "He's killing what he's doing and you can really tell by the booking that the company is behind him fully, and it's kind of a throwback to the old days, having a completely dominant champion."

"The Tribal Chief" recently celebrated 1,000 days as world champion, defeating everyone who has challenged him, from legends such as John Cena and Brock Lesnar, to current stars such as Matt Riddle and, most recently, Drew McIntyre. While there is plenty of debate as to when Reigns will be dethroned, Hardy believes the length of his run means "whenever he does drop the title [it] is going to be a really big deal because he's been such a dominant champion."

