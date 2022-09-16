Kevin Nash Does Not Understand One Of Tony Khan's Post-AEW All Out Complaints

With WWE running the Clash at the Castle premium live event on Saturday, September 3, and NXT Worlds Collide on Sunday right before All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view event aired, AEW's Tony Khan went on a tirade about WWE during the All Out post-show media scrum, stating how he wasn't "going to sit back and take this f***ing sh**." When the original question of how he felt about being the third wrestling event of the weekend, Khan quickly responded by comparing himself to Jim Crockett Promotions, stating that he got "a taste of the same medicine" they took, though he's got "a lot more f***ing money than Jim Crockett did."

WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash decided to comment on the AEW Owner's jab at WWE and defend Triple H, calling out Khan for the idea that the company tried to sewer AEW by having two events prior to theirs.

"Khan took it as like I've got money and the WWE went to war," Nash said on the latest episode of his podcast, "Kliq This." "I looked at it like 'You've got Sunday dude, what more do you want? And you got Sunday following into a Labor Day.'"

Nash also spoke about CM Punk lashing out at AEW and its EVPs, stating how bad it looked to have the promotion's new world champion go out in the press conference and go into business for himself. He also addressed the rumors that the situation was a part of a storyline, stating that he'd never let someone punch him in the face as a "work."