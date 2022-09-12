Eric Bischoff On What He Found 'Unforgivable' From CM Punk's AEW All Out Scrum

The media scrum following AEW's All Out PPV made multiple headlines, due largely to CM Punk's comments regarding Colt Cabana, the company's EVPs, and "Hangman" Adam Page. Following the media scrums, a backstage physical altercation occurred which led to suspensions for Kenny Omega, the Young Bucks, Brandon Cutler, Michael Nakazawa, Christopher Daniels, and Pat Buck. The fates of CM Punk and his longtime friend, Ace Steel, both of whom were reportedly involved prominently in the right, are currently unknown.

In the meantime, numerous personalities in the wrestling world have weighed in on the events in question, including former WCW Executive Producer Eric Bischoff, who has been highly critical of both Punk and AEW in the past.

"The worst of what happened in that media circus was the level to which [Punk] ... went to to humiliate Tony Khan," Bischoff said on "83 Weeks." "He eviscerated him. First, he cut his balls off, made him look like a complete tool, and then when that wasn't enough, and he had more time to just ramble on, I think he humiliated Tony Khan. Now, I've said some things about Tony ... that aren't flattering, but I'm not taking millions of dollars from him while I'm doing it!"

Bischoff made it clear that it was Punk's comments that concerned him far more than the fight backstage.

"I wouldn't give two s***s about the fight," Bischoff said. "Fight's not a big deal, but I think the way [Punk] humiliated Tony, that was unforgivable. And I never had anything like that happen to me."

Since the media scrum and subsequent altercation, Punk has been stripped of his AEW World Championship, and Omega and the Young Bucks have been stripped of their AEW World Trios Championships.

