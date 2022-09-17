Omos Makes Interesting Admission About Female Extras On WWE Raw Underground

Omos has had a rather impressive career in WWE so far, even achieving a "Raw" Tag Team Championship title reign alongside his former partner, AJ Styles. But when Omos came up to the main roster in 2020, one of his creative directions was to play the doorman and bouncer during "Raw" Underground segments. Omos explained to "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" how he would have explained the violent, less-scripted chaos of "Raw Underground."

"[It was like] Bloodsport," he said, referring to Josh Barnett's violent shoot-style promotion.

One thing about the "Raw" Underground setting that surprised Omos was that the women involved in the segments were legitimately strippers.

"I first thought they were just actors, but they were like, 'No, these are literally just strippers.' And I'm like, 'Woah.'"

Ultimately, Omos looks at his time on the scrapped segment of the show as a positive because he got to take advice from someone crucial to pro wrestling in Shane McMahon. Shane took Omos under his wig and guided him during his earliest days on the main roster where Omos later held the tag team titles with Styles.

"It was a lot of fun because, at first, I was very quiet, and then as we progressed, Shane was just like, 'Get good at promos and stuff that people say to you.' He was like, 'You know what? I'm just going to spitball, and you spitball back to me.' It became interactive, and I think that kind of helped me go forward."

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "Say Less With Kaz, Lowkey and Rosy" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.