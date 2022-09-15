Top WWE Star Trolls MJF About Scarves On Twitter

MJF has been the talk of the wrestling world, but possibly not as much in the WWE locker room.

Sheamus took to Twitter, telling Happy Corbin that "real heels don't wear scarves," which led to a response from MJF, which led to Sheamus asking -in GIF form- "Who the fook is that guy?" using Conor McGregor as his digital avatar. MJF responded to the barb by suggesting that he was the only heel wrestler that wears a scarf, accusing Sheamus of wearing "six-inch lifts" in his shoes, and claiming that MJF got over more in one day than Sheamus has in his entire career, though he did give him kudos for having a "resurgence" after his five-star match against WWE Intercontinental Champion Gunther at Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus responded to MJF's response with a GIF of Chris Jericho, a heel that also wore a scarf, as was his trademark around 2016-2017. MJF did not take the response in stride, instead saying "I can't wait for my boy [Happy Corbin] to end you." Sheamus, seemingly nonplussed followed up with another famous WWE heel wearing a scarf, Elias. While Sheamus was taking an indirect jab at MJF in the initial tweet, MJF was not tagged or mentioned.

Sheamus' five-star match and MJF's big return to AEW occurred over the same weekend. AEW President Tony Khan was outspoken about what he perceived as unprecedented competition from WWE, which ran two major shows on the same weekend as AEW's tentpole All Out pay-per-view.