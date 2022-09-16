What Promoters Have Reportedly Been Told When Trying To Book Suspended AEW Stars

The AEW talent who found themselves suspended over the now-notorious CM Punk-fueled backstage brawl at AEW All Out will reportedly not be able to take gigs in other leagues. According to a report in Dan Metzler's Wrestling Observer Newsletter, the wrestlers are unable to work elsewhere due to their employment status within AEW — not only are they stars in the ring, but some of them also hold executive vice president positions within Tony Khan's company.

"Talent while on suspension is not allowed to work anywhere, since as EVP's all of their outside bookings run through Khan and the office," Metzler wrote. "Punk is a moot point due to the injury but there are promoters interested in at least one if not all of them for major shows and were told they aren't available until the suspensions are over."

The only way for the AEW wrestlers to work elsewhere, Metzler added, would be if they didn't work for Khan.

"Of course if anyone was to be let go, they could go anywhere they wanted as soon as they were no longer being paid on their contract," he continued. "Khan has made a general rule of not letting people go until their contracts have expired, although there have been exceptions for out of the ring conduct such as Jimmy Havok."

Punk, Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks and Ace Steel were still on suspension, while Christopher Daniels, Pat Buck, Brandon Cutler and Michael Nakazawa have since been cleared. Omega was in Japan last week for the Tokyo Game Show as part of the AEW representative team, but due to his suspension he was omitted from the AEW activities at the event.