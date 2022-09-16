Bayley Addresses Possible WWE Returns Of Sasha Banks And Naomi

Sasha Banks and Naomi haven't been seen in WWE since they walked out on the company back in May, vacating the Women's Tag Team titles in the process. Since then, fans have been looking for opinions on the matter from basically everyone, and during an interview with "In The Kliq," Banks' previous tag team partner and longtime nemesis, Bayley, admitted that "It's hard to give any thoughts since I wasn't personally there."

"Even if I was there, no one's going to understand their mindset or understand whatever happened besides Sasha and Naomi," she said. "All I know is, what they're doing now is killing it. I've been able to spend some time with them, they're models, they're actresses, they're singers, they're amazing ... no matter what they do, I support them. They're going to take over everywhere, take over the world."

While Banks and Naomi have yet to comment publicly on their situation with WWE, the two of them have been busy working recently, attending conventions and red carpet events. Most recently the duo walked the runway during New York fashion week, which Bayley was in attendance for, admitting she "felt like a mom" watching them.

"I was so nervous for them," she said. "I've watched them win the Women's Tag Team titles at WrestleMania, but it felt different watching them come out on that runway for such a big deal and something that they both really wanted to do and felt passionate about, super proud of them ... It was so fun, I had a great time."

While it is still unclear if the former Women's Tag Team Champions will return to WWE, Bayley did send them a warning, saying, "If they ever do return, I'm just gonna kick their ass. They might be scared to come back for me, they might want to stay on the runway."

