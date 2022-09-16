Shawn Spears Trains With WWE Star And Producer

Shawn Spears is a current AEW star, but he once performed under the WWE banner as Tye Dillinger, and he recently had a training session with two familiar faces. During his time with WWE, Spears has become good friends with WWE producer TJ Wilson and "WWE SmackDown" superstar Natalya. He took to his Instagram account to post an image of himself hanging out with Wilson and Natalya, and delivered a heartfelt message to them.

"Always great to see 2 people whom I deeply admire and consider true friends in an industry of acquaintance," Spears said. "The heart (no pun intended) they bring to this industry and the knowledge they are eager to share, was a breath of fresh air for me tonight. Seeing so many young, hardworking, up and coming talent can be an inspiring sight when inspiration can be tough to find after 20+ years. Between the extraordinary mind, care and talent [TJ Wilson] brings to professional wrestling and [Natalya] without question, Hall of Fame career, a wealth of knowledge is available to learn how it's done at the highest of levels. Thank you for having me tonight my friends. I needed this."

We haven't seen much of Spears on AEW programming since MJF cut a scathing promo on AEW CEO Tony Khan, which was used to set up an angle where MJF was taken off the road. Spears, who had been aligned with MJF, had a match against Wardlow on "AEW Dynamite" one week prior to the MJF promo and hasn't wrestled since. At the All Out pay-per-view earlier this month, MJF won the Casino Ladder Match thanks to some help from a new faction known as The Firm. Spears was nowhere to be found.