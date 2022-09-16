There's Reportedly A Pitch Internally To Change WWE SmackDown Match

A major change could be in store for an already advertised match on the September 16 episode of "WWE SmackDown." Tonight's episode, which takes place inside the Honda Center in Anaheim, California, is set to feature a Fatal 4-Way tag team rematch to determine the number one contenders for the Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship. The Street Profits, The New Day, Alpha Academy, and Los Lotharios have been announced as the participants — a match that actually took place on the September 5 episode of "WWE Raw," but was disrupted by the returning Braun Strowman before it could reach its conclusion.

While the rematch has been advertised, there may be some last-minute changes. PWInsider reports that a pitch has been made for two teams in the match to be replaced. According to PWI WWE is leaning in the direction of having Imperium and The Brawling Brutes replace Alpha Academy and Los Lotharios. It's important to note that this idea is just a pitch at the time of this writing, and the change hasn't been finalized to anyone's knowledge.

PWInsider had also reported earlier in the week that Bayley, along with the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, will be appearing on tonight's episode, which will also feature the return of social media sensation Logan Paul. Paul has had a lot to say about Roman Reigns and The Bloodline as of late, and it'll be interesting to see if we get to witness the fallout of that social media banter sooner than expected.