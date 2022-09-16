New Report Details Why KENTA Was Not Allowed To Use GTS In WWE

You may recall a time earlier in the week where KENTA unleashed a tweet that seemed to put some blame on both controversial AEW star CM Punk and WWE, where KENTA once worked as Hideo Itami, for not allowing KENTA to use his finishing move, the Go 2 Sleep, for several years. It's only natural then that a story would come along a few days later to clarify just why KENTA was forced to go without his move for so long.

In the latest edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer filled in the blanks regarding the saga of KENTA and the GTS. "KENTA mentioned that for four years of his career, he was banned from using the move he invented," Meltzer said. "At first when he went to NXT, he wasn't allowed to use it due to the idea it reminded people of CM Punk. Then they built to the idea he was going to use it and it got a gigantic pop when he finally did. Then when he did the move and Brian Kendrick ended up injured, he was banned from using it again."

Fortunately for KENTA, the future Hall of Famer now finds himself in a place where he can use the GTS as much as he possibly wants to, as a member of the Bullet Club in New Japan Pro Wrestling. He was most recently seen in action for the promotion just yesterday, when he and Bullet Club teammates Hikuleo and Taiji Ishimori defeated Hiroshi Tanahashi, KUSHIDA, and THE DKC in trios action. KENTA most recently wrestled stateside at an NJPW Strong taping in February 2021, losing to AEW star Jon Moxley.