DDP Discusses His Relationship With The McMahon-Levesque Family

Diamond Dallas Page didn't have a memorable WWE run, but there are no hard feelings. DDP was a three-time WCW World Champion, but when the then-WWF purchased the failing promotion and he joined the roster, he was essentially still viewed as the enemy. During a recent edition of the "DDP Snake Pit," DDP reflected on why things didn't work out.

"Personally, I think Vince had a good run," DDP said. "Even though he didn't really do anything good with me, that was never to me personally. It was WCW. They were gonna crush anybody who was the top guy to come in from WCW to make a point."

DDP insists he hasn't held onto a grudge with WWE and praised Stephanie McMahon.

"I really enjoy doing the things I do with WWE," DDP said. "I'm back there again and doing stuff again with them. Paul [Levesque] is the guy, but don't think that Stephanie [McMahon] is not. That is one of the smartest people in the business and I'm sure they talk about stuff all the time because that's the element of the couple that they are."

DDP appeared as a surprise entrant in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal at WrestleMania 32 back in 2016. He recalled expressing gratitude to Paul "Triple H" Levesque and McMahon-Levesque.

"I did the battle royal and they gave me the entrance and I'm 61 years old at the time," DDP recalled. "I just walked up to both of them and gave them a big hug and thanked them for letting me go out there and just have a little fun dropping some Cutters and getting thrown over the top rope and getting a nice payday."