DDP Is Blown Away AEW Did Not Sign Recently Re-Signed WWE Star

Triple H has taken over the creative direction of WWE following the retirement of Vince McMahon and the termination of John Laurinaitis' contract. This came after allegations of their involvement in illegally paying hush money to women in exchange for their silence involving past sexual relations.

Triple H has brought back many talents such as Karrion Kross, Scarlett, Hit Row, and most recently Braun Strowman. AEW's Tony Khan not picking up one specific name surprised Diamond Dallas Page.

"I was blown away Tony Khan didn't pick [Dakota Kai] up right away," DDP said while on "DDP Snake Pit." "She's beautiful, she can work her ass off, she's been in the business for a long time now, you know, and I thought they were going to bring her up long before that."

Khan has signed many former WWE talents in the past that have either been released from the company or chose not to re-sign once their contracts expired. Some former WWE talents AEW has signed include Bryan Danielson, Jon Moxley, Athena, Toni Storm, Ruby Soho, and Keith Lee.

Kai made her WWE main roster debut at SummerSlam alongside Bayley and IYO SKY, returning to the company after previously being released in April. Kai has since won three of her first four TV matches back and most recently wrestled at the Clash at the Castle event with Bayley and SKY, a faction now known as Damage CTRL, to defeat Alexa Bliss, Asuka, and Bianca Belair. On this Monday's episode of "Raw," Kai and SKY will attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships.

