Max Caster made a reference to Vince McMahon’s retirement ahead of The Acclaimed’s Dumpster Match against The Gunn Club on the 8/3 “AEW Dynamite” episode.

“Acclaimed gonna leave The Gunn Club in a bad way,” Caster began in his rap. “We got the match in the bag because it’s trash day. No filter, I ain’t Instagram, we make the Ass Boys retire like Vince McMahon.”

#TheAcclaimed have ARRIVED for this DUMPSTER MATCH against the #GunnClub, where ANYTHING GOES! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS right now! pic.twitter.com/5aeIHDAkC8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 4, 2022

This was definitely not the first instance of Caster making references to the ongoing McMahon – WWE saga. On the 6/17 “AEW Rampage” episode, the outspoken wrestler would make a reference to McMahon’s alleged secret $3 million settlement with a departing WWE paralegal.

“…Honestly I had something to say, but somebody made me sign an NDA,” Caster said in his customary pre-match rap ahead of a Trios Match pitting him & The Gunn Club against Leon Ruff & Bear Country.

Earlier in June, Caster also flipped the bird to the plaque honoring McMahon’s star at the Hollywood Walk of Fame. The act of disrespect, which Caster referred to as his greatest #MicDrop, came when AEW was touring Los Angeles for the first time in company history for a pair of shows – “AEW Dynamite” and “AEW Rampage” – at the Kia Forum in Inglewood.

By the looks of it, Caster has no plans to stop dissing McMahon on live television. And if the reports, that an upcoming HBO Real Sports exposé has more dirt on McMahon, are true, Caster will soon have more material to go after the former WWE boss.

The Acclaimed went on to defeat The Gunn Club by locking Billy Gunn’s sons in a dumpster. After the match, Caster & Anthony Bowens would send the dumpster off the stage, which was a call back to a popular Attitude Era moment involving The New Age Outlaws, Mick Foley and Terry Funk.

