Edge Match And WWE Women's Tag Titles Bout Set For 9/12 Raw

The card for next week's "WWE Raw" at the Moda Center in Portland, OR, is starting to take shape.

Besides the in-ring return of Johnny Gargano, the show will feature a rematch from the final of the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles tourney as Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah defend against DAMAGE CTRL's Dakota Kai & IYO SKY. The title bout came about after DAMAGE CTRL cut a promo in the ring this week, with Kai pointing out that she wasn't the legal competitor when Alyah rolled her up for the pinfall victory, questioning the legitimacy of Raquel & Aliyah as champions. Earlier in the night, Raquel & Aliyah defeated Nikki A.S.H. & Doudrop in a non-title match.

Also announced for the show, WWE Hall of Famer Edge will wrestle Dominik Mysterio of Judgment Day in a singles bout. There is some uncertainty over Edge's health after he was ambushed by Damian Priest & Finn Balor on this week's show, which was followed by Edge selling a knee injury courtesy of a steel chair attack. Later during the show, after Rey Mysterio lost to Priest, Ripley vowed to end Edge's career for good by setting up a match between Dominik and Edge for next week.

With Edge known to work a limited schedule, it's possible WWE uses next week's match as a way to write him off TV. The match will also mark Dominik's first outing as a member of The Judgment Day.

The lineup for next week's "WWE Raw" can be seen below.

- WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Match

Raquel Rodriguez & Aliyah (c) vs. DAMAGE CTRL (Dakota Kai & IYO SKY)

- Johnny Gargano's first match in nearly 9 months

- Dominik Mysterio vs. Edge