DDP Describes How He Expects Triple H To Book WWE

Vince McMahon is no longer in charge of WWE, stepping away from all his roles within the company. Since McMahon announced his retirement, former Head of Talent Relations John Laurinaitis has had his contract terminated amid investigations into hush money paid by McMahon to silence sexual misconduct allegations. Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan are now the co-CEOS of WWE and Paul "Triple H" Levesque is leading the company's creative direction as its Chief Content Officer. On "DDP Snake Pit," WWE Hall of Famer Diamond Dallas Page described how he expects Triple H to book WWE moving forward.

"I don't think Triple H will be booking for the internet," DDP said. "I can't imagine that, even though the internet has a pretty sound voice right now. I think he's going to book good storylines, that's what I believe, from a wrestler's point of view."

Since taking power, Triple H has helped WWE see changes to its weekly shows, including greater emphasis on the United States and Intercontinental Championships. The Intercontinental Championship was defended during Clash at the Castle when Gunther faced Sheamus, with this marking the first time the title had been defended on a WWE premium live event since WrestleMania 37 in 2021. A few weeks ago, WWE aired video packages about the importance of the United States Championship and has also brought back the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Also, previously released talents have returned to the company.

