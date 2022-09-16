Details On Logan Paul Challenging Roman Reigns To Meet Him This Weekend

It appears Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul will be announced as the main event of the upcoming Crown Jewel premium live event this weekend.

WWE has confirmed that both Reigns and Paul will be appearing at a press conference in Las Vegas Saturday to address their status for the event in Saudi Arabia on November 5. The presser will start at 12:30 PM PT/3:30 PM ET and will be streaming across WWE's social media platforms.

Paul appeared on the 9/16 "WWE SmackDown" to call out Reigns, asking "The Tribal Chief" to meet him face-to-face at the presser in Vegas. While Paul didn't officially challenge Reigns to a match, he teased doing so while being confronted by Paul Heyman, who returned to WWE TV for the first time since taking an F-5 from Brock Lesnar SummerSlam. The segment led to Sami Zayn stepping up to Paul, who proceeded to drop "The Honorary Uce" with his Lucky Shot. Thereafter, Ricochet and Zayn wrestled an impromptu match as Ricochet, with Paul in his corner, prevailed with the victory.

As noted earlier, both PWInsider and The Wrestling Observer are reporting that Saturday's presser will be the stage to formally announce the Reigns vs. Paul bout.

The seeds for the Reigns vs. Paul match were planted when the Undisputed Universal Champion appeared on Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast earlier this month. During the closing stages of the interview, Paul revealed he had his eyes set on Reigns' championships, leading to a Twitter exchange that also featured Heyman.

Meanwhile, Reigns has also been confirmed to appear on next week's "SmackDown" in Salt Lake City, Utah. The "Head of the Table" has been away from WWE TV since his successful title defense against Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle on September 3.