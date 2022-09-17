Anthony Henry Gives Insight Into How CM Punk Has Treated Him At AEW

A little over a year ago, Anthony Henry made his AEW debut on "Dark" against Eddie Kingston and since then has made some notable appearances on a couple of episodes of "Dynamite" in matches against the likes of Hook and Luchasaurus. Henry also competed with tag team partner JD Drake as The Workhorsemen against Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland. He also made an appearance on ROH's Death Before Dishonor Zero Hour in a losing effort against Colt Cabana. This is all in addition to numerous appearances on "Dark" against Orange Cassidy and Konosuke Takeshita, among others.

Also a little over a year ago, CM Punk made his return to professional wrestling in AEW after seven years away from the business. In the past year, it's almost unavoidable that Punk and Henry have bumped shoulders backstage a few times. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc., Henry discussed meeting Punk backstage.

"I have talked to Punk a couple of times," he said, "He was very nice to me. Actually, when I came in, he introduced himself to me. Which – very nice. That's a rare thing that usually doesn't happen. But he just walked up to me like, 'Hi, I'm Phil."

Henry went on to note that he hasn't had any real in-depth conversations with Punk thus far, but notes that he's always seemed like "a cool guy" to him.

