Backstage News On CM Punk And The Elite's AEW Dynamite Status

Following the backstage altercation at AEW All Out, CM Punk, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega have been removed from artwork for upcoming All Elite tapings, including Full Gear. This is due to a reported ongoing third-party investigation into the brawl, with none of the stars able to wrestle as it is ongoing. Many are suggesting that AEW has removed the stars from the promotional materials to ensure they aren't falsely advertising talent who aren't 100% certain to be on the shows.

In an update, provided by PWInsider, it doesn't appear Punk or The Elite will be at tomorrow's "AEW Dynamite," barring some sort of last-minute change. AEW will wait until the investigation is complete before reintroducing anyone on AEW TV.

Tomorrow's "Dynamite" will emanate from Albany, New York with the show centered around the two Grand Slam Tournament semi-final match-ups to crown a new AEW World Champion at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The first semi-final will feature Sammy Guevara vs. former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley while the second sees a rematch from All Out between Bryan Danielson and Chris Jericho. The show will also feature AEW Women's Champion Toni Storm teaming with Hikaru Shida to take on Britt Baker and Serena Deeb.