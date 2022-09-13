Several Top AEW Stars Removed From Official Full Gear Poster

As the third party investigation into the backstage brawl between CM Punk, Ace Steel, and Elite members Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks rolls on, some have begun to wonder just how long some of these talents will be out for. Punk will be missing time regardless due to injury, but the release of a new poster for AEW Full Gear suggests it may be awhile, if at all, before we see the Bucks and Omega in AEW again.

A quick look on the AEW website reveals that Punk and the Elite are nowhere to be seen on the official poster for Full Gear, after initially being featured on it during the All Out PPV. Punk has been replaced on the poster by AEW Interim Women's World Champion Toni Storm, while the Bucks and Omega were removed in favor of recently returned AEW star MJF.

Still appearing (though hardly highlighted) in the latest incarnation of the Full Gear poster is the entirety of the stable House of Black, including its leader, Malakai Black. Black appeared to say farewell to the crowd following his match at All Out, and reports emerged soon after that AEW would be granting his release. However, Black was still featured in the opening for "AEW Rampage" this past Friday, and his continue presence on the poster suggests he may still be tied to the promotion.

It should be noted in all these cases that AEW Full Gear is still more than two months away, taking place on November 19 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Should the investigation into the matter be completed by that time, it is conceivable that the Bucks and Omega could appear on this show, and subsequently be added back to future AEW promotional material.