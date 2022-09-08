Top AEW Stars Not Included In Promotional Graphic Ahead Of Full Gear

Following the reported All Out post-show media scrum skirmish, Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), amongst other backstage personnel, have been suspended, while CM Punk's future remains unclear. Furthermore, this week on "AEW Dynamite," AEW CEO Tony Khan confirmed that Punk had been stripped of his newly-won AEW World Championship, and Omega and the Bucks had been stripped of their newly-crowned AEW World Trios Championship, but failed to disclose the reason behind the decision to the viewing audience. While details are still minimal at the moment, an upcoming "Dynamite" advertisement may have provided an insight into the length of the suspensions issued by Khan.

As posted on AEW's Twitter account, the organization has revealed that the November 16 episode of "Dynamite" — the Full Gear pay-per-view go-home show — will take place in Bridgeport, CT. Noticeably on the promotional graphic for the event, Punk, Omega, and the Bucks are all missing, whereas other top talent such as Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson, and MJF are all featured. This could indicate that the reported suspensions will at least run until Full Gear. Of course, as always in wrestling, the card is subject to change.

When it comes to other promotional graphics for forthcoming AEW events listed on the organization's official website, Punk, Omega and The Bucks are still advertised, with these particular graphics having seemingly not been updated as of this publication. Punk, Omega, and The Bucks are all still featured on the promotional material for the Full Gear pay-per-view itself.