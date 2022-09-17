D-Von Dudley Names Current Tag Teams He Wishes The Dudley Boyz Had Wrestled

D-Von Dudley was one half of one of the most decorated tag teams of all time, The Dudley Boyz. From scaling ladders in a TLC match at SummerSlam, to sending countless opponents crashing through tables, D-Von and partner Bubba Ray Dudley have seemingly done it all. However, there are some tag teams he wishes The Dudley Boyz could have wrestled.

In an appearance on "The Hannibal TV," the WWE Hall of Famer revealed two teams he would have liked The Dudley Boyz to have faced. One of those teams was current AAA, Ring of Honor, and IWGP world tag team champions, FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler). FTR won the latter two titles at AEW X NJPW Forbidden Door. This impressive accomplishment caught the eye of the former WWE, ECW, TNA and IWGP tag team champion.

"Kudos to those guys," D-Von said. "I would have loved to have worked with them. I think we would have made some beautiful music together."

FTR weren't the only champions praised by D-Von. According to D-Von, the Briscoes "were definitely one team that got away" from The Dudley Boyz. The Briscoes, who are the current House of Glory Tag Team Champions, won a record 14 ROH World Tag Team Championships and also have held the IWGP and Impact world tag team titles.

"We could have wrestled them," D-Von recalled, "but we were in two different organizations at the time, so it didn't happen."

After The Dudley Boyz had a return WWE run from 2015 to 2016, D-Von Dudley "decided to stay and work as a producer."