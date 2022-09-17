Anthony Henry Comments On The Vibe Backstage At AEW

As widespread speculation regarding the backstage morale of the AEW locker room continues, yet another wrestler has pointed out his lack of problems with the Tony Khan-led company. In an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc's Nick Hausman, independent wrestling stalwart Anthony Henry said that AEW has been refreshingly positive from his point of view.

"I haven't experienced any of that [negativity]," Henry said. "I will say the vibe for me has always been very positive."

In comparing AEW with WWE, the 20-year veteran said it was "like night and day."

"I did feel like the pressure and people watching you, and judging you and looking for you to mess up almost [in WWE]." Henry said. "And at AEW, it just never seemed that way. It just seemed like everybody's very supportive and just wants everybody to do well."

Henry was not present when some of the reported backstage turmoil took place in AEW, and he said he was surprised by the incidents. "I never even knew anything was going on at all," he said.

Henry and JD Drake, collectively known as The WorkHorsemen, have been a recurring team in AEW while continuing to compete on the independent circuit.

The WorkHorsemen take on The Flippin' Machines (Flip Gordon and Brian Cage) this Sunday at XWA Wrestlution 22, live on FITE. Our full interview with Henry will be released on Monday.



If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit Wrestling Inc. with a h/t for the transcription.