Bobby Fish Reveals When 'Things Go Wonky' In His CM Punk AEW Match

Bobby Fish says that there was confusion in his lone singles match against CM Punk in AEW. Fish took on Punk on an episode of "AEW Dynamite" back in October 2021. Punk nailed Fish with a GTS, getting a pinfall victory. However, right when the three count was administered, Fish kicked out. That's where "things got wonky," according to Fish.

"The confusion at the end of our match was the fact that he did what is called 'The Office' or an 'Iggy'," Fish said to Joey G at Wrestling Headlines. 'And this is some inside baseball stuff here, but he did that before the three count was over," Fish notes he's done that before to indicate to his opponent "good match." He said that doing it before the three count put him in a tough position as to what Punk was indicating to him.

"That's also a way to alert your opponent that, 'Hey, let's change something.' In that moment, I can liken it to Tony Khan what might be feeling when [Punk's] going off on the EVPs, you don't know what to do," he said. "I had to either kick out or not kick out and lose the moment forever so I kicked out. That was being whatever it was."

Fish said in an earlier interview that CM Punk was being a 'c–t' to him after the match and also noted that he isn't a fan of Punk utilizing martial arts in his repertoire when he's not very good at it. He also invited Punk to exchange hands with him if he'd like to anytime, anywhere.