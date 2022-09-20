Johnny Gargano Names Dream Match He Wants With WWE Main Roster Star

Johnny Gargano competed in his first match since returning to WWE this week on "WWE Raw," securing a victory against Chad Gable. However, since he has returned and joined the main roster fans have been buzzing about other encounters that he could potentially be having, with different dream scenarios being created by the WWE Universe. While fans all have their own opinions, Gargano himself told "Out Of Character with Ryan Satin," that a match against "Rey [Mysterio] would literally be a dream come true."

"It's one of the underrated ones that don't get talked about enough is me and Rey Mysterio, it's definitely a dream match for me. He is literally the trendsetter for guys like me, he has been amazingly great for many, many years, he is the GOAT for a reason, and I can't wait to get in the ring with Rey," Gargano said. "I used to make like little paper machete Rey Mysterio masks when he was a cruiserweight in WCW, so now to potentially get the chance to potentially get to be in the ring with him would be a dream come true."

Right now Gargano is involved in a storyline with his former stablemate Austin Theory, while Mysterio is wrapped up in an angle with The Judgment Day after his son turned on him and Edge at WWE's Clash At The Castle. However, the two men are on the same roster, meaning an encounter between them is certainly a possibility down the line.

