Anthony Bowens Comments On The Acclaimed Exceeding Expectations At AEW All Out

Out of all the matches that took place at AEW All Out, few, if any, garnered the level of reaction from the crowd as The Acclaimed against Swerve in Our Glory. In an interview with Fred Richani of The Sports Courier, Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed shared his thoughts on the match and the positive reactions to it.

"We knew that we had a lot of support going into the pay-per-view, and we knew this would probably be the sleeper match of the pay-per-view, and it ended up exceeding ... everyone's expectations," Bowens said. "It's a good lesson for a lot of the fans who like to whine and complain about things, because all I heard throughout the entire week was, 'There's no build to this, it's gonna suck!' We're professionals, allow us to do our job, and we did it really, really well."

There was one moment during the match where even opponent Shane 'Swerve' Strickland was awe-struck by the crowd's reaction. "We expected ... a really good reaction, but that moment when they started chanting 'Oh, scissor me, daddy,' I think if you watch the match, even Swerve got caught off guard, too."

Bowens reflected on the heights they've been able to achieve in the relatively short time that he and partner Max Caster have worked together as a team. "I have a lot of goals and aspirations, and Max too, we both want to be successful in the professional wrestling business," Bowens explained. "If you said it would happen within two years of being here, within two years of being a tag team in general, it's crazy."

The duo is slated to have a rematch for the championship at the upcoming "AEW Grand Slam" show, set to take place at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens on September 21.