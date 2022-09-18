Lars Frederiksen's Dream Is To Have AEW Commentator Call A Rancid Show

Rancid's own Lars Fredericksen is responsible for the theme song for AEW star Ruby Soho, with her AEW name coming from Rancid's song "Ruby Soho," which was released by the band in 1995. Frederiksen's interest for wrestling does not just stop with Soho having the theme song, as he takes part in wrestling-related podcasts and even wants a WWE Hall of Famer to commentate for a future Rancid show.

"My dream is have Jim Ross like, call a Rancid show," Frederiksen said appearing on "The Sessions with Renee Paquette." When Paquette pointed out that Frederiksen could make the gig happen, he said, "I probably could."

Ross has been in the wrestling business for many years and has had the privilege of working for many different companies such as WWE, AEW, NJPW, NWA, WCW, and has gotten into the world of podcasting as well. "Good Ol'" JR has made some of the most iconic calls in professional wrestling history while on commentary, with many remembering his use of "Slobberknocker," his hatred for Triple H during the late 1990s and early 2000s, and him yelling out, "By god!"

In 2007, Ross was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame and the NWA Hall of Fame in 2016. At the age of 70, Ross continues to appear on national TV as he commentates for AEW, on "AEW: Dynamite" and/or "AEW: Rampage" each week on TBS and TNT respectfully.

Over his about 50 years in the wrestling business, Ross has also stepped into the ring on nine occasions over the years, last wrestling when he teamed with John Cena to defeat Alberto Del Rio and Michael Cole on October 15th, 2011.

