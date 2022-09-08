Jim Ross Was Not In Favor Of One Aspect Of AEW All Out

All Elite Wrestling's All Out pay-per-view took place on Sunday night, but AEW commentator Jim Ross was not convinced by a certain aspect of the event heading into it.

"I don't know how you have a match on Wednesday and your champion gets his a** whipped like a government mule, and then you expect to return it Sunday," Jim Ross said on the "What Happened When" podcast all-star special, which raised money for Steve "Mongo" McMichael, who is battling ALS. "Why do I need to return? You just got your a** whipped. So there's logical things that we have to address, quite frankly."

Of course, Ross was referring to the AEW World Championship main event that saw CM Punk recapture the gold from Jon Moxley after losing the title in three minutes on the August 24 episode of "AEW Dynamite." The rematch came together four days prior to All Out on "AEW Dynamite," when Moxley issued an open contract for anyone to face him at the pay-per-view, which Punk ultimately signed.

Since All Out, the AEW landscape has completely changed thanks to events that took place during and after the post-show media scrum. During the press conference, Punk sounded off against his former friend Colt Cabana, "Hangman" Adam Page, and AEW EVPs Kenny Omega and the Young Bucks (Matt and Nick Jackson), with the latter reportedly getting involved in a skirmish with Punk and his friend Ace Steel in the locker room following the comments. Subsequently, Punk was stripped of the AEW World Championship and Omega and The Bucks were stripped of the AEW World Trios Championship.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "What Happened When" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.