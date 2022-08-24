Ruby Soho Names AEW Moment Where She 'Peaked'

AEW star Ruby Soho revealed the moment from her time in the company that she feels was the peak of her career.

"At Double or Nothing when Rancid played me out, I peaked," Soho said while speaking on a GalaxyCon Panel. "I will never be cooler than that moment ever. I should have just retired because it's all downhill from there. That was honestly something that I never thought in a million years that I would ever be able to experience. I'm so grateful to Tony Khan for orchestrating that and making that happen."

Rancid played Soho to the ring for her match against Britt Baker in the Owen Hart Cup Women's Tournament final. She ultimately lost the match. Soho has been very outspoken about her love for Rancid and punk rock in general over the last few years. Her ring name is derived from their most popular hit "Ruby Soho" after frontman and lead singer Lars Frederiksen helped her get the rights to use the name. She currently uses the song as her entrance music.

"My friendship with Lars has really kind of set the tone for my identity in AEW. Being called Ruby Soho, being able to come out to the best entrance music in the history of professional wrestling."

Soho made her debut in AEW during last year's All Out as the "joker" entrant in the Women's Casino Battle Royale and won the whole thing. She is currently entangled in a bitter feud with members of the Jericho Appreciation Society and can be found teaming up with Ortiz as part of a mixed tag team.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit All Elite Hub with an h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.