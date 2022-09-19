WWE Hall Of Famer Sees A Lot Of Himself In CM Punk

CM Punk has been in the wrestling news for a couple weeks now following a backstage brawl that occurred due to comments made by Punk himself at the post-All Out AEW media scrum. Punk has never been one to not share his honest opinion, and on the "Kliq This" podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash shared his own, having worked with Punk in WWE back in 2011, shortly after Punk cut his famous pipebomb promo.

"At 42 years old, you know, [Punk] is tired," Nash said. "He's beat up ... I was in the ring at 55 when he was cutting the promo on me, 'Click, click. I can hear your knees. LOL, I thought you were dead.' Yeah that motherf***er cut that promo on me and he sits there at 42 years old ... He's f***ing got toxic shock syndrome ... I Googled him, I said forty f***ing two, the dude didn't wrestle for 10 f***ing years."

"I watched [Punk] come back, I watched everything he did," Nash continued. "He made sure he made everybody before he beat them, okay, he was a pro ... His run got cut, you know, basically politically. He just had too much f***ing heat. Deserved ... I see a lot of me in him. I'm not going to speak for him but he's a little bit of a prick."