Big Update On Allison Danger's In-Ring Career

Another longtime wrestling veteran is making her way back to in-ring action later this fall. It was announced today via the Sean Henderson Presents Twitter page that Allison Danger is returning to the ring at Colby Corino's Painted Black show on Thursday, October 27th, at the H2O Wrestling Center in Williamstown, NJ. Danger will be teaming with Colby, her real-life nephew, to take on The Kirks, Brandon and Casey, in a mixed-gender tag team match. Colby is the son of Danger's brother, ECW legend Steve Corino.

Danger last competed in the ring back in 2013 in a tag team match for SHIMMER Women Athletes, the all-woman independent promotion she co-founded back in 2005. At the time, Danger was already well-known on the independent circuit, and as one of the few women to compete in Ring of Honor. She rarely held championships during her career, but she was instrumental in building the independent women's wrestling scene that would give rise to performers like Becky Lynch, Mercedes Martinez, and Sara Del Rey, and her impact on American women's wrestling is still being felt to this day, particularly in WWE, whose women's division is largely made up of former SHIMMER performers, and almost entirely made of up women trained by Del Rey at the WWE Performance Center.

Following her final match on April 14, 2013, Danger revealed she had suffered a stroke the previous January. She would also note that brain lesions had been discovered, and despite not being life-threatening, she felt compelled to retire. Danger was recently making headlines after appearing on "Sessions with Renee Paquette," as she gave a candid take on WWE inviting her to become a performance center coach and then releasing her shortly thereafter.