Miz Segment Announced For Tonight's WWE Raw

The Miz is finally ready to face the music. The former two-time WWE Champion has been involved in a storyline where Dexter Lumis has been stalking him. Fans haven't been let in on why exactly Lumis has been following Miz, but we may soon get an answer.

WWE announced a segment for the September 19 episode of "Raw." Miz will be hosting Miz TV and his guest will be none other than Lumis. Tonight's show is emanating from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Lumis resurfaced on WWE TV at the conclusion of the August 8 episode of "Raw." A.J. Styles defeated The Miz in a No Disqualification match. After the match, Lumis was briefly seen trying to hop the barricade, but security was able to stop him. At the time, fans didn't know if Lumis was going after Miz or Styles.

That answer became quite clear on the August 22 episode of "Raw." Lumis abducted Miz in the middle of a tag team match. In the weeks that followed, Lumis choked out Miz and he even entered his home.

For weeks on WWE TV, Miz has been asked what happened when Lumis abducted him. The "A-Lister" insisted that he didn't want to talk about what transpired.

Fans are also wondering whether or not Indi Hartwell, who is Lumis' on-screen wife, will play a role in this storyline. Hartwell currently performs on the "NXT" brand.

Also advertised for tonight's episode of "Raw" is a WWE United States Championship match between titleholder Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins. Plus, after their heated promo on last week's edition of "Raw," Kevin Owens and Austin Theory will collide.