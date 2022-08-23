Dexter Lumis Makes Dramatic Return To WWE NXT

A night after choking out and kidnapping The Miz on "WWE Raw" in Toronto, Dexter Lumis made his way back to his old stomping grounds — "WWE NXT" — to reunite with Indi Hartwell, his former kayfabe wife.

The InDex reunion happened after Hartwell lost to Blair Davenport in a rather quick match, and was kicked to the outside by Davenport. For nearly ten minutes, Hartwell remained on the outside as Davenport called out NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, and was confronted by both Rose and NXT UK Women's Champion Meiko Satomura.

After a commercial break, Wade Barrett pointed out how Hartwell was still laying on the outside. Hartwell would then grab the microphone to lament her recent streak of misfortune and heartbreaks, making a reference to both Lumis and Persia Pirotta, her former tag team partner, being released by WWE on April 29.

"So this is what rock bottom feels like, huh? It sucks," Hartwell said." And no disrespect to Blair Davenport, she's probably going to unify the NXT Women's titles and take it to NXT Europe."

"I'm the problem, It's always been me," Hartwell continued. "Four months ago, I took a long look in the mirror. I was going to reach for the stars, reignite my career. But here I sit four months later in the same position."

At this point, Lumis appeared in the background, to the delight of both the NXT fanbase and Hartwell. After they embraced in the middle of the ring, Lumis carried Hartwell to the backstage area.