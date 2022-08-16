Dexter Lumis WWE Comeback Addressed On NXT Heatwave Special

InDex is alive and well.

On Tuesday's "Heatwave" edition of "NXT 2.0," Indi Hartwell received a letter from her former kayfabe husband, Dexter Lumis, during a backstage segment. Hartwell would initially congratulate Katana Chance and Kayden Carter on winning the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles.

"When you guys won, I cried," Hartwell told the new champions. "No one is more deserving. I remember that feeling...the good old days."

This led to Chance and Karter asking Hartwell if she missed being in a tag team with the likes of Candice LeRae and Persia Pirotta. Just as Hartwell was about to explain what she meant, a person from WWE's backstage crew handed her a letter from Lumis. The letter included the text "InDex Forever" and a big red heart on the back.

Before Hartwell could begin to read the letter, WWE NXT UK star Blair Davenport snatched it out of her hands before ripping it to shreds. When an irate Hartwell asked who she was, Davenport responded: "I'm Blair Davenport, the next NXT Women's Champion."

Although the backstage angle was done to set up a feud between Hartwell and Davenport, it was likely also a way for WWE to acknowledge the return of Lumis. As noted earlier, Lumis has made his presence felt on "WWE Raw" over the past few weeks, jumping the guard rail during AJ Styles' matches.

During his time in WWE's developmental brand, Lumis would use self-made caricatures and portraits to communicate, or to send messages to his opponents. The only time Lumis ever spoke a word was when he said "I do" to Hartwell during their kayfabe wedding on the inaugural episode of "NXT 2.0" on September 14, 2021.

Following Lumis' WWE release on April 29, Hartwell said in a backstage segment that her "soul is empty" and that she has "lost everything" while being confronted by Toxic Attraction. The segment was done to explain Lumis' absence from WWE TV.

WWE has yet to acknowledge Lumis as an official member of the "WWE Raw" roster. Even the announcers have refrained from speaking about him despite his appearances on the show over the past few weeks.