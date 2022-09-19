Kevin Nash Comments On AEW Fight And Suspensions

Kevin Nash is not impressed with the backstage melee that took place after AEW's All Out pay-per-view. "Big Sexy" talked about all the controversy surrounding the suspensions of The Elite, CM Punk, and the producers backstage. The two-time WWE Hall Of Famer feels that they all shot themselves in the foot with their antics.

"You bunch of dumb motherf***ers," Nash said to co-host Sean Oliver on his "Kliq This" podcast. "You're 1099s. You know what that means? That means you were painting somebody's f***in' house and you guys got into a fight and they told you you're all suspended."

It's been infamously documented that Punk fought The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega in the locker room after the newly crowned AEW World Champion took time during the media scrum to disparage the company's Executive Vice Presidents for how they handle "high school bullsh*t" backstage, specifically when it came to "Hangman" Adam Page and Colt Cabana. Nash couldn't believe that the fight went down without factoring in the business side of things.

"You guys can't work that out?"