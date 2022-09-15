Backstage News On Why Pat Buck And Others Were Suspended By AEW

Following the fallout from the backstage fight between CM Punk, Ace Steel, Kenny Omega, and The Young Bucks at All Out, AEW CEO Tony Khan has yet to officially announce any suspension publicly for the five talent or anyone involved in the situation. In fact, besides relieving the participants of their respective belts, Khan hasn't commented at all. Several reports, however, indicated that suspensions were handed down for most, if not all, participants, including Michael Nakazawa, Pat Buck, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler, who were all involved in breaking up the fight and were told to stay home from the following week's episode of "AEW Dynamite."

In an update to this story, Fightful Select is now reporting that the suspensions for the four bystanders have been lifted, with Buck being backstage for this week's "Dynamite." Daniels and Nakazama were on their way to Japan for a previously planned trip, but according to Fightful, they will now participate in matches for AEW at the Tokyo Game Show they've been scheduled to attend. In these cases, the suspensions were reportedly done "preliminarily and for precautionary reasons" until more information on the situation came to light, and it doesn't seem that any of them acted in a manner that merited further punishment. Fightful also reported that there were a couple of other names nearby the backstage scuffle, but that none of those names had been suspended because they had no physical involvement in the situation.

As for the main culprits involved, The Elite still remains suspended with no timetable to return, with Omega having already planned to have this week off. As far as Punk and Steel are concerned, their status with the company remains unknown, though it was noted that Steel was not at "Dynamite" this week.