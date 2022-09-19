DJ Whoo Kid Announced For Major AEW Show

AEW is set to have a legendary DJ attend its Grand Slam special as a guest. DJ Whoo Kid, who has had a presence in the music industry for over 25 years, will be a special guest announcer for a match on the card. As of now, there is no word on which match DJ Whoo Kid will be involved in.

In a press release, DJ Whoo Kid expressed gratitude for being a part of AEW's return to Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York City.

"I'm excited to be a part of this event," DJ Whoo Kid said. "It promises to have a lot of surprises in store. As a radio personality and co-host, I'm looking forward to branching out and announcing a wrestling match. I hope this is just the beginning of my being part of the AEW family."

DJ Whoo Kid isn't the only music star set to attend Grand Slam. Rapper Action Bronson will actually be in a match, teaming up with FTW Champion HOOK to take on "Daddy Magic" Matt Menard and "Cool Hand Ang" Angelo Parker of the Jericho Appreciation Society. HOOK recently detailed his friendship with Bronson, who performs his theme song.

Grand Slam will feature two shows on September 21 for fans in attendance. "Dynamite" will air live on TBS Wednesday night at 8 PM ET. As for "Rampage," that is being taped and will air on TNT on September 23 at 10 PM ET.

AEW is stacking the "Dynamite" edition of Grand Slam. That show will feature five title matches, including an AEW World Championship match between Blackpool Combat Club members Jon Moxley and Bryan Danielson.