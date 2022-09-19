Steiner Family To Reunite On WWE Programming

The Steiner family is set for a get-together on WWE programming. The Steiner Brothers – Rick and Scott – etched their names in wrestling history as a tag team. Scott also had great success in his singles career, capturing the WCW World Championship. He also had two runs each with the WCW United States Championship and the WCW World Television Championship.

As we turn to the present and future, however, all eyes are on Bron Breakker, the son of Rick and nephew of Scott. Breakker is the current "NXT" Champion and he's in his second reign with the title.

With a ton of family history there, WWE has announced that it will premiere "Table For 3: Steiner Diner" on September 23. This WWE special will be available to stream on Peacock in the United States and the WWE Network around the rest of the world. The special will feature Rick and Scott Steiner, as well as Breakker.

Many are of the belief that Breakker is destined for stardom in WWE given his family background, athleticism, and how quickly he's developed in the ring and on the mic. Breakker also has time on his side, as he will turn 25 years old this October.

Breakker's most recent championship defense took place at Worlds Collide on September 4. He pinned Tyler Bate to unify the "NXT" and "NXT UK" Championships.

As for Rick and Scott, they recently shared a special moment, being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the class of 2022. Given Scott Steiner's past bad blood with WWE, Paul "Triple H" Levesque in particular, some thought that a reunion was out of the question.