Dexter Lumis Appears As A Guest On Miz TV On WWE Raw

The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline continued on the 9/19 "WWE Raw" with The A-Lister inviting Lumis to be a guest on MizTV.

The segment began with The Miz calling out his stalker for crossing the line by invading his home the previous week, noting that he's sick of constantly looking over his shoulder with the fear of the looming threat posed by Lumis. Miz then revealed he accidentally punched one of the Minions at his daughter's birthday party, as he thought Lumis had invaded the party in disguise. Miz said Lumis' actions were starting to affect the sanity of his family, and he just wanted to know why Lumis had it in for him. Miz then grew more frustrated and demanded Lumis get in the ring and confront him.

Just then, a knife popped up from under the canvas and cut a hole. However, nobody would emerge from underneath for several seconds, as Miz and Tommaso Ciampa nervously approached the hole in the middle of the ring. Eventually, Lumis popped up and stared down at a traumatized Miz. Once Lumis tried to drag Miz by the feet, Ciampa saved his accomplice by striking Lumis with a microphone. A few seconds later, Lumis popped back up but Miz and Ciampa had already retreated to the back.

This was the first instance of The Miz calling out Lumis by his actual name, and the WWE announcers acknowledging Lumis as a former "NXT" Superstar. However, WWE has yet to acknowledge Lumis as an official WWE Superstar on its website or social media accounts. In previous weeks, The Miz had refused to utter the name of Lumis, insisting that he was focused on fulfilling his duties as a WWE performer. Even Maryse would refer to Lumis as "that freak" during the segment shot at MarMiz Manor on last week's show.

Lumis has yet to wrestle a match since returning to WWE. It remains to be seen if either The Miz or Ciampa wrestle him in the coming weeks, possibly at the Extreme Rules premium live event on October 8.