Max Caster Hopes To Recreate Concert Moment At AEW Grand Slam

Max Caster is prepared to recapture the feeling of a fan experience at "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam," only this time with real championship gold. On September 21, Caster and Anthony Bowens of The Acclaimed will enter Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York as massive fan favorites. They will challenge Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland of Swerve In Our Glory for the AEW World Tag Team Championship.

In a tweet on his Twitter account, Caster uploaded a picture of AEW fans bringing replica tag titles to his concert. He wants to recreate that moment on a much bigger scale. "YO! LISTEN! Anthony & I have prepared for this week," Caster tweeted. "Some fans handed us replica World Tag Team Titles at my concert in Minneapolis. The people went wild. This Wednesday at AEW Grand Slam, we do it for real. THAT'S RIGHT."

The Acclaimed have challenged Swerve In Our Glory for the tag gold before. Their first title match took place at August's All Out pay-per-view. The crowd inside Now Arena in Hoffman Estates, Illinois were firmly behind The Acclaimed, but Swerve In Our Glory picked up the win. With Caster and Bowens being close to home, many feel the timing is right for a title change. If Caster and Bowens can pull off the victory, it would be their first reign with the AEW World Tag Team Championship. Swerve In Our Glory have held the gold for over 68 days. They captured the titles back on July 13 on night one of "Dynamite: Fyter Fest," defeating The Young Bucks, who were the champions at the time, and Team Taz.