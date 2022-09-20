First NXT Star Qualifies To Join Carmelo Hayes In NA Title Ladder Match

Oro Mensah has punched his ticket to Halloween Havoc.

Mensah defeated Grayson Waller on the 9/20 episode of "NXT" to qualify for the 5-Man North American Championship Ladder Match, where he will be joined by Carmelo Hayes and three other Superstars. Waller seemed to have the match won when he prepared to strike Mensah with a Blockbuster until Apollo Crews appeared out of nowhere at ringside. The distraction gave Mensah an opening to nail his big spinning heel kick for the pinfall victory.

Mensah, FKA Oliver Carter in the "NXT UK" brand, made his "NXT" debut earlier this month.

In the coming weeks, three more Superstars will qualify for the ladder match scheduled for the "NXT" Halloween Havoc premium live event on October 22.

As noted earlier, Hayes received a bye and qualified for the match by virtue of being a former two-time NA Champion. The ladder match for the vacated NA Title was announced by Shawn Michaels this week after he summoned Hayes and Solo Sikoa to his office. Michaels noted that Hayes was supposed to defend his title against Wes Lee, but ended up facing a surprise challenger in Sikoa last week, after Hayes and Trick Williams attacked Lee backstage. Even though Solo stepped up to the challenge, he wasn't part of the fan voting to decide Hayes' opponent, and thus was forced to vacate the title.

WWE has announced Wes Lee vs. Tony D'Angelo in another "NXT" North American Championship Qualifier match for next week's show.