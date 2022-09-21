WWE Star Xavier Woods To Appear On Celebrity Wheel Of Fortune

It appears Xavier Woods will be a contestant in the upcoming Season 3 of "Celebrity Wheel of Fortune" on ABC.

While neither ABC nor WWE has confirmed Woods' participation, a commercial for the new season of the game show aired during the 9/19 episode of "NXT 2.0" on the USA Network. In the promo video, Woods was briefly spotted as one of the contestants.

As of this writing, ABC has announced the participants only for the first two episodes of the new season. While Amanda Seales, Snoop Dogg and Mark Duplass will be the participants in the September 25 season opener, Tiki Barber, Lauren Ash and Jim Jefferies will appear in the second episode on September 29. The game show is hosted by Pat Sajak and Vanna White.

Woods has dabbled in several non-WWE projects over the years, including his appearances as a host on the revamped G4 television network.

On last week's episode of "SmackDown," Woods & Kofi Kingston lost a No. 1 Contender's Fatal Four-Way Match for The Usos' Undisputed WWE Tag Team Titles, as The Brawling Brutes defeated The New Day, Hit Row and Imperium. The match ended with Ridge Holland pinning Kingston, setting up a title match between Brawling Brutes and The Usos on this week's blue brand show.

With the Crown Jewel premium live event fast approaching, it remains to be seen if WWE will have another round of King of the Ring and Queen's Crown tournaments heading into the event on November 5. During last year's Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia, Woods and Zelina Vega won the two tourney finals, against Finn Balor and Doudrop, respectively.