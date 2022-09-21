Tony Khan Is Asked About The Future Of AEW Media Scrums

AEW CEO Tony Khan has gone through more than he bargained for following AEW's most recent PPV event, All Out. After blasting AEW's EVPs, Colt Cabana, and "Hangman" Adam Page, CM Punk got into a real-life backstage brawl with The Young Bucks, with Kenny Omega and Ace Steel also involved. The incident, which led to suspensions for all involved (though the status of Punk and Steel remains unknown) has caused many to wonder about the future of AEW's post-PPV media scrums, but it doesn't appear that Khan is interested in getting rid of them.

"Well, I think to be fair, we've had a lot of positive things, a lot of positive reactions," Khan told Brandon Walker of "Barstool Rasslin.'" "It's a great opportunity for the talent to get out and speak, and obviously there's a lot of positives coming out of them. For example, tonight on Dynamite we have the World Tag Team Champions Keith Lee and Swerve Strickland defending the World Tag Team Championship against The Acclaimed. It was actually at our last PPV All Out media scrum when we had the conversation. I said to Keith and Swerve, that was one of the best matches we've ever had, and The Acclaimed are the winningest tag team ever in AEW, and certainly if there's anybody that would deserve a rematch, it would be these guys."

The tag title rematch between Swerve In Our Glory and The Acclaimed will take place tonight on "AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam."

